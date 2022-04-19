Disagreements, especially between Arab fighters and Turkmen fighters, hit the terrorist organization after it announced the selection of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi as its new leader on March 10, to succeed its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, who was killed by an American raid in Syria last February.

On Sunday, the organization’s spokesman, Abu Omar al-Muhajir, sent a message to the organization’s members in an audio recording, to intensify attacks in Europe, taking advantage of its preoccupation with the Ukraine crisis.

In his incendiary message, he singled out “lone wolves” and its elements in Europe and the United States, to exploit the current situation to relieve pressure on the organization in Iraq and Syria, where its former strongholds are, especially as it is in a critical stage after the killing of many of its leaders.

This recording of ISIS comes 5 months after an explosion occurred near a hospital in Liverpool, which experts considered a warning message from the organization to Europe after its retreat during the height of the Corona pandemic.

way back

The pace of terrorism declined in Europe after governments tightened security measures, and the European Parliament passed strict restrictions on the contents published on electronic platforms, which led to the arrest of lone wolves that were planning operations in 2021.

The latest ISIS announcement brought to mind its periods of activity in Europe during the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, between bombings, run-down and stabbing attacks targeting Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, London and Spain, which left hundreds dead and wounded.

proof of existence

Regarding the significance of the ISIS message, Jassim Muhammad, head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, believes that the timing of sending the message to lone wolves to launch attacks is a means to prove its existence after the assassination of its former leader, and an attempt to close ranks within it after the splits and disagreements over choosing the name of the new leader.

As for targeting Europe specifically, as it is now “on a hot tin”, Muhammad clarifies, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the organization wants to exploit the West and Russia’s preoccupation with the Ukraine war, by turning to the extremist groups participating in the fighting on the sides of the conflict to become Europe his next target.

The call for these groups to launch attacks in Europe at this time is evidence of the contradiction of the organization, which confirmed at the beginning of the war that it had no role in the battles, and would not fight with any side, according to the head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism Studies.

Organization confusion

The letter included two calls, the first to the organization’s prisoners and defectors to renew their pledge of allegiance to Al-Hashimi and return to work under the command of the new caliph, and the other call for the organization’s branches outside Iraq and Syria to intensify their movements. .

Commenting on ISIS’ demand for its supporters to pledge allegiance to Al-Hashemi, Muhammad points out that ISIS, like other extremist organizations, loses many pledges of allegiance; Therefore, in his message, he tries to re-arrange its elements and end the divisions within it, which confirms that the organization continues to suffer from divisions between Arab and Turkmen fighters.

Over the past two months, the dispute between ISIS fighters over the position of caliph has intensified, a dispute that dates back to the organization’s control over lands in Iraq and Syria between 2014-2017, when Arab fighters accused the Turkmen fighters of monopolizing the leadership positions of the organization in Iraq.