Eight members of the ISIS terrorist organization, including a leader, were killed following clashes in southern Syria, according to the Syrian News Agency on Sunday.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that “eight ISIS terrorists were killed in the city of Nawa,” including a leader.

Other sources indicated violent clashes “between local factions and a group linked to the organization” in the western countryside of Daraa.

The sources added that the leader was responsible for “strengthening the ties between the cells affiliated with the organization in southern Syria.”

In the wake of its defeat years ago, some sleeper cells of the extremist organization become active from time to time.