This came during a press conference held by the director of the Central Office for Judicial Research, Cherkaoui Habboub, in the city of Sale, in western Morocco, according to the official Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

Al-Sharqawi Habboub made the following statements at the symposium:

The data currently available confirms that “the three suspects have become imbued with extremist ideology in recent times, as they did not declare allegiance to the terrorist organization ISIS until about a month and a half ago.

He considered that “this makes the given and the hypothesis of rapid extremism more likely, especially in light of their simple and low academic level.”

He said that one of the three detainees, who is the main suspect, is well known for his numerous criminal record in common law crimes.

He pointed out that the last judicial precedent for this suspect was in 2013, when he was judicially convicted of theft with violence, drug consumption and possession of white weapons without a legal basis.

He pointed to the investigations, “confirmed that the suspects relied on the methods and tactics of individual terrorism to commit their brutal crime, before seizing the professional handcuffs and the functional weapon of the victim policeman, with the aim of using it to commit a subsequent crime of robbing a bank agency.”

The investigations confirmed the two elements of “premeditation” in this terrorist project, after it was proven that the suspects accurately identified the location of the targeted banking agency, conducted reconnaissance tours in its vicinity, and agreed on a method of storming it in order to use the proceeds of this crime to finance terrorist activities.

The three suspects finally declared their allegiance to the terrorist organization ISIS, after one of the suspects repeated what they considered to be the “alleged oath of allegiance”, which was adopted and repeated by the rest of the suspects, indicating their involvement in a terrorist organization within a collective project that aims to seriously prejudice public order.

They were planning to join ISIS camps in the Sahel region, before giving up on this endeavor due to the lack of sufficient funding sources to secure travel, which prompted them to adopt an alternative proposition, which is to carry out local terrorist operations targeting security men, banking agencies, and banking institutions.

The dismantling of this terrorist cell coincided with an imminent terrorist project whose dangers were neutralized and aborted by the security services in the city of Asfi.

The matter relates to an extremist loyal to ISIS, who was arrested in the city of Safi on Wednesday, after he declared allegiance to the alleged emir of this terrorist organization, and documented this in digital content, marking the transition to the stage of material implementation of his terrorist project.

