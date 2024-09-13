Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi authorities announced yesterday that the security operation they launched against the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS in the Anbar desert in western Iraq resulted in the killing of 14 militants, including leaders of the terrorist organization “at the first line level.”

A statement issued by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said: “After collecting the bodies of the dead, criminal evidence, communications devices, computers, and the appearance of DNA results, it was confirmed that most of the dead were first-line leaders of the terrorist ISIS gangs.”

According to the same statement, six of these leaders were identified after DNA testing, namely the “Deputy Governor of Iraq,” the “Emir of Manufacturing, Development and the Chemical File,” the “Wali of Anbar,” the “Military Official of ISIS in Anbar,” the “Southern Governor” of the terrorist organization, and the official in charge of the economic and financial file in the “Anbar Province.”

In addition, the statement added that the security operation resulted in the seizure of weapons, equipment, logistical and technical materials, computers, and phones, the detonation of more than 10 explosive belts, a number of devices and explosives, and the destruction and burning of 7 vehicles that were used by the leaders of the terrorist organization.

The Joint Operations Command confirmed in its statement that “based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and in light of accurate intelligence information and continuous technical and field work by the Iraqi Intelligence Service, Operation Lions Leap was launched in the Anbar desert to target the headquarters and guest houses of the terrorist ISIS leaders, followed by 3 ground operations and a landing of airborne forces, planned and supervised by the Joint Operations Command and implemented by the Counter-Terrorism Service.”

The statement explained that the operation, which was launched at dawn on August 29, targeting the headquarters and leaders of the terrorist organization ISIS in the Anbar desert, was participated in by several security agencies, including the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Special Forces Division, elements of the Fifth Division in the Army, and advisors from the International Coalition.

In addition, an Iraqi source stated that fighters from the remnants of the terrorist organization attacked a military vehicle belonging to the Iraqi army on the outskirts of the district of Dibis (65 km northwest of Kirkuk), which resulted in the killing of two officers and the injury of soldiers, adding that the force responded to the attackers.

In another context, the United States vowed to respond to an attack targeting its diplomatic facility in Baghdad. The US mission in Iraq said in a statement yesterday that “on Tuesday, September 10, the Diplomatic Support Complex in Baghdad, which is an American diplomatic facility, was attacked,” indicating that “fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.”

She added: “We affirm our right to self-defense and protect our people anywhere in the world.”

A US embassy spokesman revealed on Wednesday that the US diplomatic services complex in Baghdad was attacked late on Tuesday.