Update The leader of the terrorist group IS (Islamic State) has been killed in fighting. A spokesperson reports this in an audio message on Telegram. A successor has already been appointed: Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Quraishi, who has been described as a “veteran of jihad.”

Little was known about the dead leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, an Iraqi. The so-called caliph was killed “while fighting against the enemies of God,” said the spokesman for the jihadist movement. He did not say under what circumstances the IS leader was killed, nor did he provide details about his successor, who bears the same name Al-Quraishi as his predecessor. The name refers to the tribe of the prophet Mohammed, from whom the self-proclaimed ‘caliph’ must be a descendant.

The US military later reported that the Free Syrian Army, which controls areas in Syria, carried out the operation in mid-October that killed the IS leader in the southern province of Daraa. According to a spokesperson, no American military personnel were involved. "IS remains a threat to the region," said the US central command in the region.

Abu al-Hasan succeeded Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi last March, who had blown himself up during a US operation in northern Syria. He has led IS since 2019. The White House welcomed the news that his successor has also been killed.

Cowardly dog

The first leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi al-Quraishi, was killed in October 2019 during a US raid on Syria. He allegedly blew himself up with a bomb vest when the units stormed the building where he was hiding. “He died like a cowardly dog, running and howling,” then US President Donald Trump said.

Al-Baghdadi’s successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, was eliminated in February in a US special forces operation in the northwest of the country.

Caliphate

IS has sown death and destruction in Syria and Iraq and carried out bloody attacks in Europe. After a meteoric rise to power in 2014 and the conquest of vast territories, the jihadist organization saw its self-proclaimed 'caliphate' toppled under the pressure of successive offensives in both countries in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Since then, the terror movement has been destabilized several times by the death or imprisonment of its leaders.

The organisation’s clout has declined in recent years, but the terrorist movement is still active in many countries with branches in Asia and Africa.



Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, who died in March. ©AFP

