Isis, Abu al-Hussein is the new leader

L’Isis announced the death of its leader, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, appointed to head the terrorist organization last March. “I am sorry to announce to Muslims and soldiers of the Islamic Caliphate the death of the prince of believersAbu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, during a battle in which he was fighting the enemies of Allah,” the ISIS spokesman said, Abu Omar al-Mohajerspeaking to network Al Furqan, affiliated with jihadists. Isis nominated Abu al-Hussein al-Hussein al-Qurashi as the new caliph.

