“All soldiers and supporters” ofIsis in the “Islamic world they must mobilize to take revenge everywhereon earth and under heaven, i Muslims, including the Palestinian people” in Gaza, “without distinction between civilians and military”. This was announced by ISIS spokesperson, Abu Huthaifa al-Ansari, in an audio on the war in Gaza released on Telegram.

“AND' a holy war, not for territory or homeland“but”against the Jews, allied with the Crusaderswhich will not end” regardless of a political solution, in terms of “one or two states”, claims al-Ansari. The ISIS spokesperson also criticizes the alliance between Shiite Iran and the Sunni Palestinian factions, which are fighting ” a proxy war for Iran.”