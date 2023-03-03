Ahmed Murad (Cairo, Damascus)

8 civilians were killed and about 40 others were injured, yesterday, as a result of a mine explosion in a truck carrying them while they were on their way to collect truffles in eastern Syria, while the terrorist organization “ISIS” is taking advantage of the catastrophe of the devastating earthquake to spread again in Syria, especially in the desert areas that witnessed during the days In the past, a series of terrorist attacks were carried out by militants of the terrorist organization. And the official Syrian News Agency, SANA, reported that “five citizens were killed and more than 40 were injured when a mine left behind by ISIS terrorists exploded in the truck carrying them while they were on their way to collect truffles in the Kabajib area in the southwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor.”

Three days ago, ten civilians were killed and 12 others were injured when two land mines left behind by ISIS exploded in Hama Governorate, in central Syria. And SANA reported that they were also collecting truffles. On February 17, ISIS elements carried out an attack east of Homs, killing 68 civilians and military personnel who were collecting truffles. A few days earlier, specifically on February 11, the organization launched an attack in Palmyra, rural Homs, killing 10 civilians and a member of the government forces.

The Syrian writer and political analyst, Sherwan Youssef, explained that since the sixth of last February, the date of the devastating earthquake that struck the region, a remarkable activity was monitored for the increase in ISIS operations in Deir Ezzor and the countryside of Homs, and there were cases of escape of the organization’s members from some prisons, including 20 of the inmates of Rajo prison, northwest of Syria, where about 1,300 detainees are held, belong to ISIS.

Sherwan confirmed to Al-Ittihad that ISIS has changed its strategy since the collapse of its alleged “state” in 2019, and relies on guerrilla warfare through some cells whose presence has increased during the last period in several regions of Syria, and last January, it carried out 14 terrorist operations despite the expanded security campaigns. Counterattack carried out by the Syrian Democratic Forces with the support of the International Coalition Forces.

During the past seven months, the terrorist organization claimed 34 terrorist operations in southern Syria.

The political analyst said that there is an actual presence and practical control of ISIS over some areas east of Deir ez-Zor, and the organization found in the disaster of the earthquake an opportunity to expand again in Syria, which indicates that ISIS has not completely ended. He warned of the danger of thousands of ISIS members in the prisons of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and if they managed to escape, we would be in front of a free army of prisoners, so the International Coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces must secure the prisons, tighten their control, and maintain them, especially after some buildings were affected by the repercussions of the earthquake. Especially in Kobani, which hosts a prison that holds dozens of ISIS members.

As for the Egyptian expert in the affairs of extremist groups, Ahmed Ban, he told Al-Ittihad that in the atmosphere of natural disasters such as earthquakes, countries and governments usually resort to transferring security and logistical capabilities from one place to another, which opens gaps that enable extremist groups such as ISIS to reposition their elements. And sometimes hiding behind humanitarian relief operations.