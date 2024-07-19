The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced today, Friday, the killing of 3 ISIS terrorists in an airstrike targeting the extremist organization in the Hamrin Mountains, north of the capital, Baghdad.

The Joint Operations Command said in a statement that Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out an airstrike targeting ISIS hideouts on the border between the Kirkuk and Salahuddin Operations Commands, “in high-level coordination between the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Joint Operations Command’s targeting cell.”

The statement said that the forces conducted a search operation at the site of the airstrike and found 3 bodies of “dead terrorist elements.”

The Iraqi forces seized light weapons, ammunition, two explosive belts, communication devices and various logistical materials.