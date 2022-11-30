Reuters: IS claims to have killed its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashemi al-Quraysh

“Islamic State” (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) reported the assassination of its leader, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashemi al-Quraysh. Writes about it Reuters.

The leader of the radicals was 45 years old. He led the terrorist group after the US assassination of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019. Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Kurashi will take his place.

Earlier, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) detained 11 Islamic State militants during an anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria. They were captured in the area of ​​Operation Euphrates Shield, during which more than 4,000 electric detonators, various explosives and ammunition were seized.

The militants, during interrogation, confessed to supplying weapons for the subsequent ISIS attack on the Guwayran prison in northeastern Syria.