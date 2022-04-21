The attack took place on Tuesday in the rural town of Iwari, and police initially said three people had died and 19 others had been wounded.

Reuters was not able to contact the police today, Thursday, to comment on ISIS’s claim of responsibility and its estimate of the number of victims.

In a statement published by the terrorist organization late on Wednesday on a messaging channel on the social networking site Telegram that ISIS uses to spread its propaganda, it described those who detonated the bomb in the market as “the soldiers of the caliphate in the center of Nihairia.”

Northeastern Nigeria, especially Borno State and Yobe State, fell into the hands of militant groups for more than a decade, but there were no previous attacks in Taraba, which is located in the “Middle Belt” region in central Nigeria.

Nigeria as a whole is suffering from an increase in crime and violence exacerbated by the economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.