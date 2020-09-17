The attack took place in the Kouré region in southwestern Niger. Eight people, six young French people and two Nigeriens, were killed.

The terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) claimed in its review Al-Naba the assassination of eight people, including six French aid workers and two Nigeriens, on August 9 in Niger.

The publication, authenticated by multiple sources including the American organ Site, specializing in the surveillance of Islamist sites, evokes a “lightning strike” in the Kouré region, resulting in the death of six “Crusaders” french and two “apostates” Nigerians.

Young French aid workers, two men and four women, were murdered with their Nigerien driver and guide by armed men on motorcycles on August 9, while visiting the Kouré giraffe reserve, 60 km to the southeast. from the capital Niamey where they were based. Aged 25 to 31, the six French victims were sent by the NGO Acted to Niger. They came to the aid of displaced populations in particular, while the French Barkhane force is struggling to contain the jihadist threat in the Sahel despite success on the ground.

After the attack, the Nigerien government closed the reserve while France placed the site in “red zone”, just like the rest of the country except the capital. Niger, a very poor Sahelian country, is plagued by recurrent jihadist attacks which have left hundreds of people dead.