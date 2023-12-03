A bomb during mass on the first Sunday of Advent: jihadist terrorism strikes Catholics again, this time in the southern Philippines, killing four people and wounding 42 others. The attack, carried out with a homemade bomb according to initial findings, it took place in the gymnasium of Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi, the largest Muslim city in the country, which in 2017 was the scene of a five-month battle between government forces and militants linked to the Islamic State. Sunday’s attack could actually have been carried out by the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute group, loyal to ISIS since 2016. And the so-called Islamic State openly claimed responsibility for the attack in the evening: “The soldiers of the caliphate detonated an explosive device at a large gathering of Christians in the city of Marawi,” the group said in a statement released on its Telegram channels. Eleven members of the Philippine jihadist group died in a clash with the Philippine army last Friday in the nearby town of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan: Sunday’s explosion could be a form of retaliation. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the attack, calling it a “senseless and atrocious” act, “perpetrated by foreign terrorists”, without specifying where they came from. “Rest assured, we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice,” he promised. Photos shared on social media showed plastic chairs overturned and the floor of the MSU gym blackened after the explosion. However, the building does not appear to have suffered serious damage. Those taken to a nearby hospital received treatment mostly for minor wounds and bruises. The provincial governor, Mamintal Adiong Jr, said many of them had been sent home. Sunday masses are particularly crowded at this time throughout the Philippines coinciding with the start of Advent. Nearly 80% of the country’s 113 million people are Catholic, and it is not uncommon for school gymnasiums and even shopping malls to designate areas for Sunday mass, especially in places where there are no churches. Mindanao is home to the country’s Muslim minority and has borne the brunt of riots and extremist violence for years. In 2012, the government in Manila and the country’s largest Muslim rebel group agreed to create an autonomous region in Mindanao, and the first elections for the regional assembly were held in 2022. However, sporadic violence flares up from time to time. This morning Pope Francis expressed his sorrow for the death of the faithful, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also spoke on the attack in Mindanao: “Yet another attack, probably of jihadist origin, perpetrated during the celebration of a Holy Mass , on the First Sunday of Advent, cannot pass over in silence. – he observed – The Italian Government is close to the Christian community in the Philippines, in particular that of the island of Mindanao, and strongly denounces the bloody persecution carried out by terrorist organizations that they also strike taking into account the liturgical calendar. The international community must not remain indifferent, must strongly condemn jihadist terrorism and support the Christian minorities forced to live in terror with concrete actions”