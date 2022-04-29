ISIS ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life in US prison

Alexanda Kotey (left) was convicted of crimes committed while he was part of an IS group responsible for beheading Western countries’ hostages in Iraq and Syria.| Photo: reproduction

The British Alexanda Kotey, 38, was sentenced to life in prison in the United States for crimes committed while he was part of an Islamic State group responsible for beheading hostages of Western countries in Iraq and Syria. The group was nicknamed The Beatles due to their accent.

Kotey was convicted in a district court in Alexandria, Virginia, on each of the eight counts he pleaded guilty to last year. According to The Guardian, he admitted responsibility for the death of four American hostages in Syria, in addition to having taken part in kidnapping and torturing journalists and aid workers.

Kotey had been captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq. In 2020, he was taken to the United States to stand trial. The UK government has withdrawn her British citizenship.