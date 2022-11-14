ISIS and the Kurds..a headache in the head of Turkish security

The Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, indicated that “the perpetrators of the terrorist attack would have fled to Greece if they had not been arrested.”

Soylu added, “Perhaps this news will sadden the terrorist organization. We have also arrested the person who was ordered by the organization to kill the bomber,” he said.

The Istanbul bombing killed 6 people and wounded 81, 50 of whom were discharged from hospital.

years of terror

We monitor for you the terrorist acts carried out by the Kurdistan Workers Party and groups close to it, and the terrorist organization ISIS:

June 8, 2016: 6 killed in a car bomb attack on the police headquarters in Midyat (southeast) claimed by PKK fighters.

7 June 2016: 11 people, including 6 policemen, were killed in a car bomb attack in Istanbul’s historic Beyazit district. Three days later, the “Kurdistan Freedom Hawks” group close to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed from the start, claimed responsibility for the attack.

March 31, 2016: Seven policemen were killed and 27 people were injured in a car bomb attack in Diyarbakir, the main city in southeastern Turkey, claimed by the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

March 19, 2016: Four tourists (3 Israelis, including two who also hold American citizenship and an Iranian) were killed in an attack carried out by a suicide bomber who blew himself up on the famous Istiklal Avenue, and the Turkish authorities attributed it to ISIS.

March 13, 2016: 35 dead and more than 120 wounded in a car bomb attack in the center of the capital, Ankara, claimed by the “Kurdistan Freedom Falcons”.

February 17, 2016: 28 dead and about 80 wounded in a car bomb explosion driven by a suicide bomber in central Ankara, targeting military vehicles and was also claimed by the “Kurdistan Freedom Falcons”.

January 14, 2016: Six people, a policeman and five civilians, were killed in a car bomb attack on the police station in Çınar, 30 km from Diyarbakir in the southeast of the country. It was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which apologized for the civilian deaths.

January 12, 2016: 12 German tourists were killed in a suicide attack in the Sultanahmet district in the historical center of Istanbul. The attack, which the authorities attributed to ISIS, was carried out near the most prominent tourist sites in the city, such as the Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque (Sultan Ahmed Mosque).

October 10, 2015: 103 people are killed and more than 500 injured in two suicide bombings in front of the Ankara Central Train Station during a pro-Kurdish rally. This attack remains the deadliest in the history of modern Turkey, and the authorities attributed it to ISIS.

20 July 2015: An attack in Suruj near the Syrian border, which resulted in 34 dead and about 100 wounded among the activists of the Kurdish cause, was attributed by the authorities to the “ISIS” organization.

May 18, 2015: Four soldiers killed by a bomb in southeast Turkey in an attack the army attributed to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

May 10, 2015: Three people were killed in a car bomb explosion when a police bus passed.

May 2, 2015: A soldier was killed in a car bomb explosion attributed by the army to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Diyarbakir, the largest city in the southeast of the country where the majority of Kurds live.

May 1, 2015: Three policemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in front of the police headquarters in Gaziantep (southeast) near the Syrian border, attributed by Ankara to the “ISIS” organization.

April 27, 2015: A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a tourist site in Bursa, northwest of the country, injuring 13 people, and the Hurriyet newspaper said he was from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

April 12, 2015: One person was killed in a car bomb attack attributed by the authorities to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and targeting a military center in the Kurdish-majority province of Diyarbakir.

September 2011: A car bomb detonated in the Kizilay neighborhood of Ankara, killing 3 people and wounding dozens. The attack was claimed by the “Kurdistan Freedom Falcons” group.

October 2010: A bomb exploded in Taksim Square in Istanbul, wounding dozens. The attack was claimed by the “Kurdistan Freedom Falcons” group.

June 2010: A military bus was targeted in Istanbul with a bomb, killing 4 soldiers and a civilian. The attack was claimed by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons group.

August 2006: An attack in Antalya that killed 4 people and wounded others. The attack was claimed by the “Kurdistan Freedom Falcons” group.

April 2006: Targeting the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party in Istanbul, and attacking a hotel in the state of Marmaris, killing two people. The attack was claimed by the “Kurdistan Freedom Hawks” group.

July 2005: Targeting a tourist bus, killing 3 Turks and tourists, and wounding 20 others. The attack was claimed by the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks.