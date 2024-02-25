ISIS and the Caliph’s wives
. Abdullah bin Bajad Al-Otaibi*
The terrorist organization “ISIS” has not ended yet, and the “Al-Qaeda” organization is still alive, in addition to their mother and original source, which is the “Brotherhood” and with it the rest of the fundamentalist groups legally criminalized in a number of Arab countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and in a United Nations report before It was reported that the main structure of the organization still includes between 5,000 and 7,000 individuals in Iraq and Syria.
In a professional work and a real scoop, Al-Arabiya channel broadcast televised interviews with the wives of the organization’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and his daughter, who were handed over to Iraq from Turkey, taking into account that these were flawed statements from female prisoners talking about a period in which they were the closest people to a ugliest leader. An organization witnessed in recent years, but this does not prevent them from mentioning many facts, stories and details that shed light on a previously dark stage.
The strange thing is that the dialogue was taking place about the poor Yazidi women, describing them as “slaves,” which is an inhuman description that has been transcended by religion, time, and humanity. In any case and in all jurisprudential schools of thought, it does not apply to the Yazidi women. The real description is that they were forcibly kidnapped from the safe homes of their families and were treated with vile brutality, rape, and immorality by those who They claim religion, but they are the most ignorant of it. One of Al-Baghdadi’s wives admitted that his leaders were ignorant of many matters of Sharia and religion.
Years ago, the M. with me. C published a drama series about this criminal and terrorist organization under the name “Black Crows.” I personally supervised the work and was keen to mention all the facts related to the organization, its practices and the atrocities that it was committing. We presented its religious justifications for its actions and refuted them through the characters of the work, and we exposed the unethical practices that were committed by its members. The organization and its leaders, and according to the confessions of Al-Baghdadi’s wives and his daughter, which were broadcast in these distinguished dialogues, the presentation of the work was balanced and consistent with reality, and the confessions of Al-Baghdadi’s wives are only the tip of the iceberg, and many secrets will be revealed in the future.
At that time, the vision was clear to me not to address those behind “ISIS” and those who support it with money, weapons, and all kinds of support, in order not to drag the work into areas of dispute, and to ensure the formation of a societal consensus against its practices. I used to watch the episodes before they were broadcast to ensure that the script was implemented as it should be. Written and there were no errors, and I was surprised by a dramatic scene between the leader of the organization in the series and a foreign Western character to prove that only Western countries support the organization. This was a reason for intense anger on my part and a categorical refusal to manipulate a dangerous story religiously, politically, and socially for the benefit of some regional countries to absolve them of the organization’s brutal crimes. The channel management supported my position and deleted the scene that was neither in the “script” nor in the discussions, but was inserted suspiciously by the producer.
Years ago, the author of these lines and others wrote to monitor the relations between the Sunni “Al-Qaeda organization” and a regional state leading a sectarian axis belonging to political Shiism. The followers of “Al-Qaeda” and the symbols of the “Awakening” rejected such talk and such proposals and accused the writers and specialists who put them forward. Then the scene became clear that there were more than close relations between the two parties, and that they were taking place at all levels from the leaders to the members, and the scene became clear that some of the political Salafist figures from the “Sururists” were looking at this Sunni-Shiite cooperation to spread terrorism. The clearest example is Safar al-Hawali’s book “Muslims and Civilization.” Western Conference,” in which he detailed his religious, political, and movement justifications for this alliance that brought together contradictions. Finally, ISIS has not ended and the “Awakening” has not disappeared, and the mission of a true journalist is to practice his work with professionalism that reminds people of the value of sober journalism after the spread of “systematic banality.”
*Saudi writer
