The organization’s spokesman, Abu Omar al-Muhajir, said, in an audio recording published by extremist accounts, that al-Qurashi “was killed (…)”, announcing the appointment of Sheikh Abi al-Hussein al-Husayni al-Qurashi as his successor.

While the place or date of his death was not specified, the US military said, in a statement, that the operation that led to the killing of the leader of ISIS was carried out by the Free Syrian Army in Daraa Governorate, Syria, in mid-October, without the participation of any US forces.

The terrorist organization ISIS announced its leader, Abu Al-Hassan Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi, last March, through a recorded audio message published online, weeks after the killing of its leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurashi, last February, who succeeded Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in 2019.

The organization, which took control of large areas in Syria and Iraq in 2014, suffered a first defeat in Iraq in 2017, then in Syria in 2019, and lost all of its areas of control. However, its hidden members are still launching attacks, albeit limited ones, in the two countries, especially against the security forces. The organization also claims attacks in other countries.

3 smash hits

In late October 2019, former US President Donald Trump announced the death of the then leader of the “ISIS” organization, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, in a US military operation in Syria, which represented a strong blow to the organization

• Last February, US President Joe Biden announced that the Special Operations Forces carried out an attack targeting Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, the leader of the “ISIS” organization, and killed 13 people in a raid on the Syrian city of Idlib.

• Last July, the White House announced the targeting of Maher Al-Aqal, one of the most prominent figures in ISIS, who worked on building the organization’s networks outside Iraq and Syria, before he was killed in an American raid by a drone in northwestern Syria. He is one of the five most prominent ISIS leaders.

The expert on extremist groups, Maher Farghali, told Sky News Arabia:

• The killing of the leader of ISIS came in internal battles in the city of Daraa with other terrorist groups, and not through an external operation.

• Extremist groups such as ISIS are strong organizations, and they have their own elements, but they are definitely affected by the killing of leaders.

• The killing of the leader has a moral effect on individuals, internal divisions and the expansion of conflicts between the different factions of the organization.

• A very large shake-up occurs within the body of the organization, but at the same time and according to the current data, it is able to hold together, despite the great administrative shake-up that it will suffer from, but there is a very big cost to them based on the killing of the leader of the organization.

• The quick announcement of the new leader comes from ISIS jurisprudence and its system of killing allegiance, as the organization considers itself a state and its leader is a caliph, and he must be known, and then the allegiance to the states comes.

In turn, the writer and researcher specializing in political Islam movements, Mustafa Zahran, told Sky News Arabia:

• The killing of leaders has become a traditional matter and does not affect the organization, neither at the strategic level nor at the level of expansion or proliferation or even future paths

• Terrorist organizations deal with the issue of the killing of their leaders naturally, but each leader has a dimension in determining the paths of expansion. Al-Baghdadi is different from Al-Quraishi, and so on, but the organization will not retreat or disappear.

• The killing of the organization’s leader will not negatively affect its expansion, but rather it will take a period to redraw policies under a new administration, indicating that the organization is on the rise strongly, whether in Africa, Syria and Iraq, as we have noticed through the recent successive attacks.

• His death will not mark the end of the organization, as the ideology, planning, organization and strategy remain unaffected, whether by al-Qaeda or ISIS.

Who is the murdered caliph of ISIS?

• He was one of the surviving first-line leaders of ISIS, and being one of the “Iraqi princes” he was close to its first leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and he enjoyed great influence even before he took over the leadership of ISIS

• On March 10, the organization announced its inauguration as a successor to “Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi”, 40 days after the killing of the organization’s leader, in an American security operation in Syrian territory, on February 3, pursuant to his will, according to a message from the organization.

• Before assuming the leadership of the organization and the Education Bureau, Abu Al-Hassan held several positions, including the Emir of the so-called “Diwan of Judiciary and Grievances”. He also worked in charge of the so-called “Emirate of the Central Office for Follow-up of Sharia Courts.”