Without complexAt 16, Isidro Callejas dares to make the international leap. The Junior champion of the Renault Clio Cup has wrapped the blanket around his head and is going to become the youngest driver in the European Touring Car Championship. You will drive a Honda Civic in front of a pack of veterans with a lot of experience.

“Everything changed last year in the Clio”, explains the young man from Cordoba. “It was not in my plans to do so well, but we were third overall and first in junior. And that has given us the impetus to get into this adventure in the European Championship. It will be a pride to carry our flag because I believe that I will be the only Spaniard and I will try to do my best and finish as high as possible “.

Despite his youth, Callejas has been competing for some time: “I started karting when I was 9 years old, I was champion of Spain in 2015 and I went on to the junior category. I was selected together with Mari Boya in Racing for Spain to run the Academy Trophy, where I was fifth, and from there I went to touring cars. I raced the Kobe Cup, last year the Clio and now we make the leap to the European. My goal is to win the junior championship and make a podium in the general classification, but it will be very difficult. For the future, the goal is to reach the World Cup. “

Unlike many young people, Isidro does not think about Formula 1 and recognizes that “my goal is to continue my career in passenger cars and GT. I am realistic. Aspiring to something in single-seaters is very difficult and far from my possibilities, and that is why I think that focusing on touring cars is the right step and I think many other drivers should do the same. To stand out in a formula you need a lot of budget “.

“My idol and driver to follow is Mikel Azcona”, confesses the young man from Cordoba. “He is a kid who is doing very well and I hope he can go as far as possible. In Formula 1 I really like Max Verstappen. He has a very cold mind and clear ideas. Sometimes he is a bit aggressive, but that’s why I love him. like it, because it is very very fast. “