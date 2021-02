Art. Cartagena City Council hosts a multidisciplinary exhibition on the actor who revolutionized the concepts of theater Javier Lorente with the piece by Sofía Tornero. Below, work by Petrus Borgia. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ

Isidoro Máiquez (Cartagena, 1768-Granada, 1820) had a dream: to become an actor. At the age of 20 he moved to Madrid and never returned to his land. His liberal ideology led to his arrest, but he was forced into exile to Paris, where he imbibed the concept of the European theater. When he returned to Spain he revolutionized the world of e