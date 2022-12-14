Speaking on the sidelines of the SIAMomicS Congress, organized by Siams (Italian Society of Andrology and Sexual Medicine) at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome, Andrea M. Isidori, president of the board of directors of Siams and specialist in Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, focuses on the approach of the Italian school to the investigation of the causes to structure a personalized medicine in the field of anrology.