Isiah Pacheco is partying and with every reason. The rookie running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, born on March 2, 1999 in New Jersey, with Dominican and Puerto Rican roots, was an outstanding part of the team that won the NFL crown this Sunday, beating the Eagles 38-35 Philadelphia. This victory caps off a long fight against adversity that makes Pacheco one of those bulletproof “survivors” that characterizes the professional football league so much.

Because Pacheco had to overcome blows that would have brought down many. First, his brother Travoise was stabbed to death when Isiah was just a teenager, in 2016. The attacker claimed self-defense, but ended up convicted of tampering with the evidence of the crime. Devastated, Pacheco turned to his older sister, Celeste, for guidance and support. And so it was, until Celeste herself was shot dead by her partner (and father of her baby) just a year after Travoise’s death, in 2017.

Many would not have been able to with such an accumulation of tragedies. But Pacheco found in American football a space for resistance and peace. He played at the collegiate level with Rutgers, a school that was academically prestigious but not particularly famous in sports, and whose greatest achievement is claiming a national title from 1869, at a time when only a few teams on the East Coast played college football. and accurate records were not kept. Although his personal numbers were good, and he got to be invited to tryouts prior to the draft known as the “Combine”, recruiters doubted his ability to perform at the highest level. one of his coaches At Rutgers, Greg Schiano, however, was very clear about his potential: “I’ve never seen anyone train so hard.”

Pacheco beats a tackle attempt by CJ Gardner-Johnson during the Super Bowl. Brynn Anderson (AP)

Kansas City was the franchise that recruited him, already in the seventh and final round of the draft, and only 11 places from the end (the last selected, by the way, was the stellar quarterback Brock Purdy, of the San Francisco 49’s, which, as always, casts doubt on the infallibility of the lucky recruiters) . Pacheco arrived condemned to substitution, as the Chiefs already had a very solid running back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The idea was to shape him and gradually give him input into some plays, as a blocker, decoy or alternative. But an injury to Edwards-Helaire in Week 9 of the regular season opened the door to the starting lineup. And the rookie responded with over a thousand rushing yards, six touchdwons and almost twenty receptions, if we add postseason games to his statistics.

Pacheco, then, not only kept the title, but in the Super Bowl he was a key player time and time again, almost equal in performance to superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. His speed and elusiveness were a constant weapon, as he reported 76 yards and a pivotal touchdown for the champions. And while the MVP award ended up in the hands of the irrepressible Mahomes, there are many who think Pacheco’s future is one of the brightest for a running back in the league. Mahomes among them: “[Pacheco] He’s so gifted physically that it’s very hard for defenses to keep up with him,” the Kansas City offensive leader said a few weeks ago.

For now, Isiah has already achieved in his first season in the league what dozens of stars have never achieved in their long careers: lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

