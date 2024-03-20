













Ishura It is an anime that came out in the delivery of anime of winter 2024. Its first chapter was released in January and this March saw its final chapter. The anime was so surprising that it didn't take long to release an announcement for its new season, I'll tell you the details below.

Ishura It is a very interesting anime that tells what happens after destroying evil in the world. We already know that the egocentric character of heroes has no limits, so, now that there is no character who manages to receive the power that makes heroes look good, the most powerful will seek to compete to be crowned the best hero.

With this premise, the action anime made hearts beat, and now the studios that are in charge of its delivery They confirmed a second season, although the details of the premiere were kept.

The Passione and Sanzigen studios will continue to adapt the journey and struggles of the heroes; and it seems that they will soon release another new visual and delivery details. For the moment there is nothing left to do but wait, with the certainty that it will arrive.

The current visual of Ishura It leaves us with a striking image:

Source: Passione and Sanzigen Studies

Are you ready for the return of the action series?

Where can I watch Ishura?

Ishura It is a delivery whose distribution license is in charge of Disney Plusso you can only see it through its platform.

The story is based on the novels Keiso wrote in 2017. However, they were adapted into light novels in 2019 and have finally been published in their manga format under the Kodansha seal since 2021. Currently, they have only collected two volumes in this format. .

