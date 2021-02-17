Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Muhammad Al Balushi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense, and Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for “IDEX and NAVDEX 2021”, confirmed that the participation of 59 countries that include more than 900 companies in the current session of the exhibitions reflects the confidence of the international community. In the UAE’s ability to organize one of the most important global events in the defense and security sector, in light of the current exceptional circumstances the world is going through due to the Corona pandemic.

Al-Balushi pointed to the participation of 5 new countries in the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions 2021 for the first time in the region, which brings together 69 companies that showcase the latest advanced technology in the defense and security industries sector, reflecting the leading global position of the two exhibitions and their influential role in the defense and security industries. World level. He pointed out that the two exhibitions will witness a large international presence, as more than 97 countries have been invited around the world and welcome messages have been received from most countries by attending the opening ceremony and with high-level representation from defense ministers, chiefs of staff and decision-makers. He noted that the momentum of participation in the current session of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions was based on two main factors, namely the desire of countries to enter the post-“Covid-19” recovery phase and to strengthen the global economy through defense and security industries, in addition to great confidence. In the UAE’s capabilities in organizing the event, supported by a sophisticated infrastructure and able to make a difference.

Fifty

He explained that the opening ceremony of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021 will embody the UAE’s preparations and ambitions for the next fifty years, coinciding with its golden jubilee and the vision of the late founding father leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him), for the future of the UAE in the field of defense and security industries. And space science, as the event will be transmitted directly through global platforms.

Al-Balushi indicated that more than 144 national companies participate in the two exhibitions under the umbrella of the UAE pavilion, which is the largest in terms of area, followed by the United States of America pavilion, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by the pavilion of the People’s Republic of China and then the pavilion of the Republic of France.

He added that the UAE pavilion is led by Tawazun and Edge in terms of participation. Under its umbrella, the Edge Pavilion includes more than 26 companies specialized in all sectors of the defense and security industries to showcase their capabilities, capabilities, and modern and advanced systems in this vital sector, which will be available. Visitors see it.

Field

Al-Balushi said: The B250 aircraft from Calides, the Emirati company, is participating with modern and advanced systems, in addition to the “monster” mechanism equipped with defense systems, the LRV lightweight reconnaissance mechanism and the MCAV-20 light combat mechanism, which are shown for the first time in IDEX.

He pointed out that a dedicated field was created to display the capabilities and capabilities of the mechanisms of the companies participating in the event to demonstrate their ability to maneuver in front of visitors, and in different terrains that mimic nature, thus enhancing the experience of participants and visitors alike. The Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions explained that a “dry dock” was established for the first time in the NAVDEX exhibition, with a length of 110 meters and a width of 40 meters, in light of the increase in the area of ​​the maritime defense exhibition compared to the previous sessions and the participation of the participating countries to attend the dock NAVDEX will provide the opportunity for visitors to see their ships and their capabilities, in addition to providing the opportunity for the crews of participating warships to learn about the latest advanced technology in the maritime defense sector at NAVDEX 2021. He noted that the Naval Defense Exhibition NAVDEX 2021 will witness the inauguration of the UAE Navy and the vital installations and coastal protection apparatus. One of the new and advanced warships that will be an important addition in the field of maritime defense industries, reflecting the ability of the UAE military industries to compete globally.

safety

Al Balushi said: The Supreme Organizing Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 exhibitions has taken many precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of the exhibitors, participants and visitors, and pointed out that the UAE has a solid infrastructure and is qualified to host major events and events around the world according to the highest standards, pointing out that the two exhibitions will be An extension of the country’s successes in organizing this global event, in exceptional circumstances witnessed by the world, so that the UAE always asserts that it does not know the impossible, and is always able to present the exceptional example to others in the industry of excellence and leadership. Al Balooshi added that the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions will witness the holding of marine shows on the water channel in front of “NAVDEX” and the land shows in the IDEX area in front of the main podium, in addition to air shows that the Knights team will perform in the vicinity of the two exhibitions, on a daily basis.

Hybrid image

He pointed out that the 2021 International Defense Conference accompanying the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions will be held for the first time in a hybrid form on February 20, one day before the two exhibitions, to bring together experts and specialists from all over the world on the ground in the ADNOC Business Center, and virtually to discuss the effects of innovation on Defense industries sector, technology protection, and optimal utilization of it in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.