After waiting for several months, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s upcoming film Khali Pili is going to be released on the OTT platform. It is being said that the film will be released in theaters of Bengaluru and Gurugram besides being released on OTT. In order to release in theaters, it became necessary to get the certificate of the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board). It is being told that after this the Censor Board has run scissors on many scenes of the film. The censor board found many of the film’s scenes and dialogues to be vulgar and erotic.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, there are some dialogues in the film to which the censor board objected. Those dialogues used abusive language. The report states that a sensual scene has also been cut from the film’s song ‘Tahs Nahs’.

Apart from this, the censor board has also directed the film makers to be given a disclaimer in the beginning, stating that the film does not support the exploitation of women and children in any way. The censor board has also asked to increase the font size of messages given against smoking in scenes with smoking in the film. Also an advertisement against smoking has been added at the beginning of the film’s Second Half.

‘Khali Yellow’ song ‘Tahs Nahs’

After putting so many cuts, the censor board gave the film a U / A certificate on 22 September. Now the entire film is of 1 hour 59 minutes. The censored version of this film, which is being released on OTT on October 2, will be released. In the film, apart from Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in the role of Villan. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan.