Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar was shocked to see his mother Neelima Azim’s film ‘Dolly Kitty and Woh Shining Stars’ released recently. He himself has given this information through an Instagram post. Ishaan wrote in the post that even though his mother had an appearance in the film for some time, he would cry like a child upon seeing her on screen.

Ishaan writes- ‘I saw my mother on screen today in #Dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. Mother you are beautiful as always. Such humanity and humility. I cannot describe in words how I felt after watching every scene in this film. I cried like children watching it. It’s always nice to see amazing people coming together for a film, but this time it’s personal. My mother came for a scene and shed my tears. Best wishes and congratulations to the entire team of the film for their release. ‘

Let us tell you that Neelima took seven rounds with Pankaj Kapoor in the year 1975. After which both of them welcomed son Shahid Kapoor in the year 1981. However, the marriage of both could not last long and both had decided to separate in the year 1984. Pankaj married Supriya Pathak in 1988 after breaking up with Neelima. On the other hand, Neelima had made seven rounds with Rajesh Khattar in 1990. Rajesh and Neelima have a son Ishaan Khattar. However, in 2001, Rajesh and Neelima separated from each other.