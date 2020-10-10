Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey are in discussion these days about their film Khali Yellow. The film was released on the OTT platform on 2 October and now it is being told that the film ‘Khali Yellow’ will be the first film to be released on 16 October after the lockdown. Ishaan and Ananya have a good bonding during the film. Recently Ishaan shared a shirtless picture of him on social media. To which Ananya’s comment caught all the attention.

Ananya commented on Ishaan’s photo

Ishaan Khattar shared his shirtless picture on his Instagram account on Saturday. In this, he is seen surrounded by trees. Ishan Khattar wrote with this picture, ‘Now we are in the jungle’. On this picture of her, Ananya Pandey said, ‘Yes, you are in the jungle but you are scared of everything in the forest.’



Director praised both stars

Talking with our colleague ETimes, the director of the film ‘Khali Yellow’, Makubal Khan praised Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar. He said that Ishaan and Ananya Young are energetic and smart actors. Ishaan has done all his own stunts and Ananya has also done the action sequences herself. They are both panchual and dedicated actors.

Film Khali Yellow got good response

Apart from Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anoop Soni and Satish Kaushik also play important roles in the film ‘Khali Pili’. The film received a good audience response. Ishaan and Ananya’s work in the film was highly praised. The chemistry of both of them in the film was well received by the people.