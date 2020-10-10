Ishaan Khattar shared his shirtless picture on his Instagram account on Saturday. In this, he is seen surrounded by trees. Ishan Khattar wrote with this picture, ‘Now we are in the jungle’. On this picture of her, Ananya Pandey said, ‘Yes, you are in the jungle but you are scared of everything in the forest.’
Director praised both stars
Talking with our colleague ETimes, the director of the film ‘Khali Yellow’, Makubal Khan praised Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar. He said that Ishaan and Ananya Young are energetic and smart actors. Ishaan has done all his own stunts and Ananya has also done the action sequences herself. They are both panchual and dedicated actors.
Film Khali Yellow got good response
Apart from Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anoop Soni and Satish Kaushik also play important roles in the film ‘Khali Pili’. The film received a good audience response. Ishaan and Ananya’s work in the film was highly praised. The chemistry of both of them in the film was well received by the people.
