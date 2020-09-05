The Corona epidemic had locked up all industries, together with Bollywood. Nonetheless, every part is slowly opening up and capturing of movies has additionally began with circumstances. In the meantime, new stars of B-town business Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey have been noticed on the airport carrying PPE kits.

Ishaan and Ananya will probably be seen collectively for the primary time

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey have been going to Goa to strategize the promotion of their upcoming movie Khali Yellow. Each wore masks face covers, gloves and physique kits. As a consequence of which Ishaan and Ananya weren’t acknowledged. Tell us that that is the primary time when each are sharing the silver display.

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey

Ishaan Khattar’s first look

Ishaan Khattar just lately shared photos of his first look check within the movie on social media. Ishaan’s look attracted public consideration. Tell us that he’s enjoying the function of a taxi driver in ‘Khali Yellow’.

Ananya Pandey

Each of them confirmed their finest model within the teaser of the movie

Made within the route of Maqbool Khan, the movie has just lately launched a teaser. The chemistry of each of them within the teaser is seen to be super and this time Ananya is seen within the temper to point out motion in addition to performing.

Ishaan and Ananya had a banged debut

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey made a bang in Bollywood. Ishaan made her debut with Jahnavi Kapoor in ‘Dhadak’, whereas Ananya made her movies with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in ‘Scholar of the 12 months 2’.