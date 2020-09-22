Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s upcoming film ‘Khali Yellow’ has been in the news for a long time now. After the teaser and the songs, the trailer of the film has been released. The film teaser and songs have been well received. Fans are also very fond of the trailer. Seeing the trailer, it is revealed that the film is full of Bombayya spices.

Ishaan and Ananya’s chemistry looks good in the trailer. Ishaan and Ananya are also seen doing action in this one minute 53 second trailer. The special thing is the presence of Jaideep Ahlawat as the villain in the film. Jaideep is once again seen in his ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ look. The story of the entire film is from Mumbai and it has also been shot in Mumbai itself. Watch the trailer:

The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and will be released online on 2 October on Zee Plex.