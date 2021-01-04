360 euros monthly rent including utilities

The fully furnished apartments are designed as two, three and four-person shared apartments and each have a kitchen and a common room. With a monthly rent of 360 euros including ancillary costs, the rooms are affordable, especially since the LebensWert association currently still gives a rent subsidy of 100 euros each.

With the training center, the association wants to make it easier for trainees to start their careers. Social pedagogue Julian Bahr has a lot to do with young people through his coaching work for LebensWert, which is sponsored by the Märkischer Kreis, many have a migration background or have fled.

He knows that there are always difficulties in the apprenticeship when the “trimmings” are not right – be it because of the flight experiences, problems at home or simply because you cannot cope on your own. He is at the side of the residents of the training house with advice and action – if that is desired. This can be regular one-on-one meetings, help with dealing with authorities or joint leisure activities. “I’m just there and approachable,” he says.

There is currently one free shared apartment. Anyone interested in a room can contact Julian Bahr, Tel. 0176-84098787 or [email protected]