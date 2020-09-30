A light panel will be triggered depending on the traffic to reserve the left lane of the A48 for carpooling in the direction Lyon-Grenoble.

The APRR motorway company opens a first carpool lane on the A48 on Wednesday September 30. Over eight kilometers, in the Lyon-Grenoble direction, between the Voreppe barrier and Saint-Egrève, the left lane will be reserved for carpooling, depending on the traffic, when a new sign has been lit. “The idea is to increase the number of people per vehicle”, indicates on franceinfo Ghislaine Baillemont, Director of Innovation, Construction and Development of Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhône.

franceinfo: The sign will only be light from time to time?

Ghislaine Baillemont: The infrastructure is in place and the carpool lane is on the left. At the entrances to Grenoble, there are a lot of home-work journeys and therefore quite saturated traffic.

Depending on the traffic, the software which calculates the rise in traffic jams will give an alert. The operator located at the operating PC will open the way, that is to say that finally, he will therefore turn on this new road sign, every kilometer over the eight kilometers of section equipped. Ghislaine Baillemont, Director of Innovation, Construction and Development of Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhôneto franceinfo

Is it a lane reserved for vehicles with at least two passengers, taxis and 100% electric cars? How can we be sure that this will be respected?

The idea is to promote new forms of mobility in the broad sense, in particular electromobility, and therefore somewhere to favor motorists who have, so to speak, a clean car. We have been working on this project for more than 3 years and very quickly it appeared to us that, finally, this type of path could be a success if indeed they were respected. We launched a call for projects two years ago to find an educational solution. It was won by a French company. Today, the number of occupants is constantly counted on this reserved lane.

When a person is alone in his vehicle, he is told on a light panel that he is alone on board must change lanes. Ghislaine Baillemont

There is no sanction for the moment because it is a new road sign which is today unknown to the general public. There are a lot of people who are alone in their cars, especially because in the morning there is a lot of traffic between their homes and work. Afterwards, during the day, there are many more people who are two or more.

North America is far ahead, the first reserved motorway lanes appeared in the 1970s, then in Canada in the 1990s, and more recently in Spain and at the Franco-Swiss border. Why are we late in France?

In recent years, there has really been a desire on the part of the government, particularly the Ministry of Transport, to develop new forms of mobility. At present, we are no longer on building highways, but on the contrary sharing existing infrastructures and in particular by increasing use. The idea is to increase the number of people per vehicle and thus reduce the number of vehicles.

Does the fact that this experiment takes place in Grenoble, an ecological town hall, change the situation?

What must be said is that in the metropolis of Grenoble, AREA, our Rhône-Alpes subsidiary, has three highways arriving. We ourselves opened a lane reserved for public transport already more than ten years ago on the emergency lane. There is currently a major operation to redevelop the urban highway in the metropolis, and indeed, there is a strong local dynamic of communities to develop new mobility.