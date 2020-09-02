In primary school Rivoire de la Dame from Sassenage (Isère), 123 children are divided into four classes. Tuesday, September 1, parents demonstrate to demand the opening of a fifth class. In June, they were already mobilizing. This fifth class had closed in 2018 for lack of staff, but in two years, about fifteen students have been enrolled in this school, new homes having emerged in the neighborhood.

Friday, a committee headed by the academic direction of the national education services will establish or not the creation of this new class. “Everything will be turned upside down next Monday. There will be a new teacher, rearranged classes, it’s complicated for the children “, assures Isabelle Lochis, parent of students. AT Sassenage, in an already anxiety-provoking climate because of the Covid-19, this back to school year dotted with uncertainties is difficult to experience.