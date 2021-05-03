The famous Isekai They usually have funny stories where the protagonists arrive in wonderful worlds after death, and although for many it may seem somewhat harmless, others consider it dangerous.

There are many memes where reference is made to this type of work, but in Russia They don’t take these plots lightly and went all out to ban them.

In this way, various animes Isekai They will no longer be able to be broadcast in that country that continues to close its borders to Japanese animation more and more.

Isekai are considered dangerous

In early 2021 Russia banned the distribution of Death Note and Tokyo Ghoul for being cruel and violent, although this action was only the beginning of a war against anime.

After restrictions were issued against Crunchyroll, the transmission of works has now been banned Isekai, beginning with KonoSuba.

This was determined by a district court of St. Petersburg, where it was argued that fostering belief in reincarnation can be dangerous for children.

Various anime works have already been banned.

A group of experts led the discussion that led to this decree, which also prohibited the distribution of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’, ‘ZombieLand Saga’ and ‘Princess Lover!’.

The official statement reveals that showing a colorful world, and to some extent full of debauchery that is achieved with death is negative for the public that consumes Isekai.

‘The court found that, for example, KonoSuba God’s Blessind on this Wonderful World! promotes the belief in reincarnation by showing that after death there can be a fuller and more interesting life, free from parental control. The afterlife world is colorful, adventurous and offers the opportunity for an indulgent life full of drinking, sex and illicit activities, while real life is sad and lonely. ‘

It seems that the crusade against anime is serious in Russia, and if it continues like this, they could soon run out of the possibility of consuming it.

