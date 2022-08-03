Isee precompiled, the new procedure arrives: instructions

The moment when you have to show up the Isee (Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator), which is the main tool that allows access to any economic facilitation (from social bonuses to a tax relief universatarie), it is always rather complicated. Either we rely on the professionals present in the Cafs (Authorized Tax Assistance Centers) or do-it-yourself always risks creating some problem (too much).

But from today get the pre-filled ISEE it will be easier. This is communicated directly by an INPS press release, returning to the joint provision signed on August 1st between the INPS director general Vincenzo Caridi and the director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

Isee pre-compiled on the Inps site, the “streamlined” mode considerably eliminates the possibility of error

From today, in fact, underlines the INPS, the pre-compilation procedure of Isee data overcomes the need for the declarant or the delegated intermediary to enter the elements of balance sheet and income feedbackthanks to the possible express authorization from the adult members of the family unit.

The new ISEE pre-compilation method, which joins the traditional one, greatly simplifies the ISEE release processas the automatic loading of the data by the Revenue Agency excludes the hypothesis, currently frequent, of a negative outcome of the preliminary check for errors in entering the matching data and relieves the declarant of the burden of providing them, explains Inps.

Isee pre-filled and faster procedure, Caridi: “Step forward in concrete synergies”

It is a further step forward in concrete synergies that the Institute is carrying out to facilitate interaction between citizens and public administration “, he commented Vincenzo Caridigeneral director of the INPS.

With the simplified procedure the declarant, after having accessed the pre-filled DSU, can therefore choose to use the new digital mode, which requires the necessary authorization with SPID by the adult members of the nucleus to obtain precompilation of their data and thus obtain the pre-compilation of the income and equity data of the DSU.

THE pre-filled data must be accepted or modified by the registrant within three months from their receipt. Once the aforementioned activities have been completed, the ISEE will be calculated and made available to the declarant.

