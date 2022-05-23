Isee, the declarations are necessary for access to a series of social benefits, starting from the citizenship income

Historic turning point coming: theIseethe indicator that takes into account household income but also of the patrimony, it will no longer be free. The concrete risk would materialize close to the deadline to apply for thesingle check and universal and on the day when theInps gave the green light to the presentation of the pre-filled for 730. A jolt then in the middle of the season of tax returns. The change can in fact take place starting from June.

The alarm, reported by Messengercomes directly from Caf, the tax assistance centers that also deal with this task on behalf of Italian families. The Isee statements they are necessary for access to a series of social benefits, starting from citizenship income, for the subsidized rates of nursery schools, school canteens and universities but also for a series of bonuses that have come into force in recent times.

