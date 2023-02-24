Spain.- The case of Daniel Alves It does not stop giving controversy and it is that recently the player and his defense declared that he had been the victim of harassment by his plaintiff before that he earned a lot of criticism but the one that has generated the most reactions in the last hours is the one that did Sara Salamopartner of the soccer player Isco Alarcón who did not hesitate to make fun of that statement.

Dani Alves’ defense at the beginning of the week had revealed that in a new statement the player had wanted to protect the woman since she was the one who had thrown himself at him, something that few believed or took as real, so the mockery did not They hesitated to arrive and of great caliber since they think that the player cannot find a way to evade responsibility.

Sara Sálamo took advantage of her social networks to quote a publication and make a sarcastic and mocking comment about the player’s case. “Just when you thought Aliens in March would be the craziest thing you’d read this week… The Lawyer for

Alves: – Hold my drink“This message sparked madness among his fans who also attacked the footballer.

Dani Alves is currently against everything, the DNA tests have made it clear that it is he who had relations with the woman who denounces him, as well as the recordings of the place and testimonies of other people. Everything would be key to accuse the footballer who continues to keep a low profile in prison.

defense of Daniel Alves He would have requested the release of the former Pumas player from prison, giving guarantees that he will remain in the country and that he will continue to respond to his case. For now, no further details have been released, so the Brazilian is still in jail awaiting an opinion.