

03/01/2025



Updated at 9:10 p.m.





Brilliant victory of the Betis before him real Madrid (2-1). The team led by Manuel Pellegrini managed to overcome the initial sake that was Brahim’s goal and traced to take the three points. Isco Alarcón He was one of the most prominent in the Verdiblanco team and scored before his penalty exequipo making the victory goal and leaving a special celebration to the memory.

Despite having spent much of his career wearing the Real Madrid shirt, Isco celebrated the goal of victory with rage demonstrating its commitment to the Betic cause. Embraced by his teammates, he went after the goal to feel the fans that Benito Villamarín filled closer and looked for Sara Sáámohis wife. The cameras collected the kiss that the coast gave to the actress leaving an image full of love.

After the party, Isco was asked about this celebration and pointed out the following: «My wife was there, who is recording a small documentary of how I am recovering from the injury. Always grateful to Madrid for having helped me fulfill the dreams that a child has. Always with Madrid in the heart ».