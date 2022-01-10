Isco moves away from Fiorentina. After the news of the interest of the Viola, published by La Gazzetta dello Sport and the Corriere Fiorentino, the sports director of the Italian club Daniele Pradè stated at a press conference that he does not know “not even who his agent is.” This afternoon, in addition, the father of the Madrid player confirmed to the web Firenze Viola that there was no negotiation with the Series A entity: “There were no contacts, I don’t know anything. The news of the interest is not true.”

Thus, the case of the man from Malaga remains unsolved, who never had a leading role this year and who only has six months left on his contract. Madrid is willing to negotiate to facilitate its exit in this market, but, at least for now, no team has made a move with a serious proposal. Fiorentina seemed like a perfect plan for its project and its history with the talents of Spain, but, except for surprises, it will have to be discarded.