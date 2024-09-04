Bad news for Betis. Isco, one of the most important players in the squad and in La Liga, will undergo surgery on Friday for a fractured fibula after the callus on his left foot has not healed. The news was released by the Betis club itself after a week of rumours about the player’s physical condition. Isco was injured on 16 May in the league match played by Betis in Las Palmas. In a fortuitous action, a kick from Saúl Coco fractured the fibula of his left leg. As a result, Isco missed the European Championship in Germany, which was won by the Spanish national team. After a summer in which he has been working hard, the player tried to rejoin the group in mid-August with the aim of being able to play after this first international break. The sensations were very bad and the worst began to be feared.

“Given the risk of a complete consolidation deficit in the coming months, after an assessment by the club’s medical services together with other external specialists with experience in this type of process, it has been decided to surgically review the fracture site in order to try to revitalise it,” Betis said in a statement. The club has not wanted to announce the exact time frame for Isco’s recovery. In any case, he will be two months without any impact on the affected area and will then need a rehabilitation process, so it is most likely that he will not play again until next year.

“What happened with Isco is that we have had one of the complications that can occur with this type of injury. One of them is that the callus at the fracture site does not heal and, unfortunately, that is what we have found,” said José Manuel Álvarez, head of the Andalusian club’s medical services. “There is no other option but to assess the fracture site surgically again. It is possible that we will do some grafts so that the fracture site heals faster. It is a complication that occurs in few cases, but it can happen. After three and a half months, we had to tackle the matter,” added the doctor. Isco was examined yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, and will undergo another operation on Friday.

Isco’s absence is a very serious issue for Betis. The club has signed Lo Celso to replace Fekir. But Isco was expected to start the competition after being one of the team’s best players last season, an essential part of a group that achieved seventh place and qualification for the Conference League. Isco played 36 games and scored nine goals. His great performances earned him a spot in the pre-selection list for the European Championship, which he missed due to an injury that has not yet recovered. Isco, therefore, will be out for La Liga and the Conference League.

