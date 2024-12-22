

12/23/2024



Updated at 00:10h.





Isco Alarcon He returned this Sunday to the starting eleven of the Betis after an absence of seven months. The Costa Sol native already had minutes in the last two days, although he was not a starter on those occasions. Already recovered from the injury, Isco even scored by converting the penalty that Álvaro García committed on Vitor Roque and that momentarily put Betis ahead on the scoreboard.

After the game, the former Real Madrid player regretted the lack of goals scored by the team: «We don’t kill the game. This is the elite. If you forgive, they mark you, like Barcelona. It is today’s football. You can’t slow down because they end up penalizing you.».

He celebrated and was grateful to be back, highlighting the affection he receives from the Betis fans, pointing out that “it is reciprocal.” «I feel very loved here. That helps a footballer. I hope to pick up the pace soon, return to my best form to bring many joys. We have a very good team, a lot to improve. “We have to keep working, I’m sure things will turn out well,” he indicated before answering the following about a possible reunion with Dani Ceballos this time both wearing green and white: «Let’s see if he’s coming here. He is making himself loved…”