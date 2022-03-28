Isco’s career within Real Madrid has gone from more to much less, the Spaniard who came to the capital of Spain from Malaga, being considered a “soccer magician”, however, in recent years, injuries have played against, causing his career to be in an important obstacle.
This season has been terrifying for the Spaniard, he hasn’t played a single full match during Ancelotti’s tenure and to be considered a trade option, miracles have to happen. For this reason, Real Madrid and Isco have no intention of signing a contract renewal and the former Spanish national team will leave as a free agent in the summer market.
Now, it only remains to define what will be the next destination of Francisco Alarcón, who has been linked to several clubs, one of them Fiorentina and this possibility grows even more after the playmaker was captured in that city taking advantage of the rest days that Ancelotti handed over to the squad due to the national team break. Some sources claim that Isco was monitoring the city, which could be the next home for the man from Malaga.
