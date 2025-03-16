

03/16/2025



Updated at 5:24 p.m.





Exultant was Isco after the victory in Leganés, the Fifth of Betis in LaLiga. «Happy for the result after how the game had been put. I think it is important that the team has not lowered their arms and we have managed to turn the scoreboard. Very happy for the three points and now, to rest, that we miss, ”commented the coast, still taking air after the effort, in statements to Movistar Laliga as soon as the meeting is concluded.

Again, Malaga was a key piece, because almost all football turned on him and also because he scored again, this time a penalty. He wanted to get out of the one who failed before the UD Las Palmas. «Today I was clear. Happy for helping the team in a very hard week. We arrived on Friday night in Seville after the Conference Party. The soul of this team is impressive. We have not lost the face of the game or with 2-0. Happy for the three points and for the fans. Again we seem to play at home, ”he said, praising the Verdiblancos fans who moved to Madrid lands to attend this new triumph.

With 44 points, Betis is matched in the table with Villarreal, which he still has to receive. His ambition is shooting looking for the Champions League. In this regard, Isco said that «we have five victories in a row and we have taken an important step in LaLiga in the last month and a half. Fighting for the Champions League is difficult, but it is in our hands and this is the way to follow ».