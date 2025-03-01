



Great performance at the general level of Real Betis although the triumph against the real Madrid Several proper names stand out. Among them, the ISCO. Assistance to Johnny in the play of the first Verdiblanco goal. Already in the second half, Captain Verdiblanco transformed the penalty that became the final 2-1. In the end, new MVP For Isco.

After the game, the Verdiblanco footballer highlighted the value of the triumph recalling that «Madrid always has the best players in the world, one million resources to play, a lot of quality and speed. Without everyone’s work, it was impossible. Very happy at the time of the team. I wish I last as much as possible. “

«In the end it costs a lot of work to win games and against Real Madrid, which has millions of resources, it is very difficult. We have left a little disconnected and there they have hurt us a lot. In the middle of the first half we have taken a step forward. Happy for the victory against the best team that is today. You have to continue, you don’t have to come up and finish the year in the best possible way, ”said Isco.

And as for the Spanish team, the Malaga footballer commented that “well, I owe myself to Betis. The selection is the dream of any player. I hope to have that opportunity again after six or seven years without going. I am working to return someday, of course.