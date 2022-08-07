The talented footballer from Malaga will have, at 30 years of age, the opportunity to relaunch a career that has come down in recent years at the hands of Julen Lopetegui, one of the coaches with whom he has best understood in his sporting career and who sees this as fulfilled one of his greatest wishes after weeks of sevillista break in the market.

The footballer and the Basque coach, who had been demanding a quality player from Monchi for the area between midfield and forward, will meet again at the Sánchez Pizjuán after having previously coincided in the lower categories of the Spanish team, the team absolute national and also during the brief stage of the coach at Real Madrid, in which the Andalusian player was one of his trusted men.

The presence of Lopetegui has been one of the main reasons for Isco to sign for Sevilla, a club with which he will sign a contract for two seasons, until 2024, after passing the usual medical examination. This opens a new stage in the career of a player who in recent years has had a practically residual role in Madrid. He did not count for Zidane nor for Ancelotti during the last campaign, in which he played 14 league games and three in the Copa del Rey, only three of them as a starter. He did not have a minute of play in the Champions League.