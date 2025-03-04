Isco Alarcón has returned. Actually, he never left. You just had to have a little patience and wait for will recover completely from the injury that suffered last May in Las Palmas and that prevented him from going … be part of the list of Spain for the Eurocup. The Betic Captain has taken the Leadership flag in it Real Betis Within the pitch (and, at times, also out), and its performancelittle by little, it is decisive again For the game of the Betics. And also essential for a pellegrini that as soon as he has seen that the footballer of Arroyo de la Honey was ready to return to the team, has always used it. So much has been that of the fifteen games Disputed so far, Isco has been holder in twelve of them.

An affirmation that can be made with numbers in your hand. Before the ugly entry of Saúl Coco caused a diaphysical fracture in the fibula of his left leg from which he has been away from the playing land practically seven months, Isco, Isco, in his first season As a Verdiblanco player he had played 36 games Between LaLiga (29 matches), the European League (6 duels) and the Copa del Rey (a match) in which he had scored nine goals8 in LaLiga and one in the European competition. He also gave Seven assists. Now, since the shirt that looks like the thirteen bars in front of Barcelona in Liguero Championship on December 7, it was wrapped up again on December 7, has played 15 games (11 in LaLiga and 2 both in the Conference League and in the Copa del Rey) in which he has Marked 6 goalsFive Lightnings and the Bella Invoice in El Alcoraz to eliminate Huesca in the Copa del Rey on January 4. In this campaign it already accumulates Three goal passes.

Of those five goals in the league tournament, four have arrived in this 2025. Isco marked the 1-0 against Athletic Club In the duel corresponding to the 22nd day in the duel that ended with two -way draw on the scoreboard, and gave Betis the triumph with his last three goals, The two of Getafe in the victory by 1 to 2 and the one of penalty to Madrid In the final triumph by 2 to 1. of this detail it can be taken that the last three goals of Malaga have given him Five points to the team led by Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chilean coach is taking advantage of That Isco is again at this level. And also the team. Several players are surrounding to the Malaga in the work of strokein terms of active participation in goals or plays that are dangerous in the rival goal. Footballers like Jesús Rodríguez and Antony They shield in these actions to the Malaga -site, soccer players who are being very active against rival goals and being authentic headaches for the side that has had to defend them in each game. They are also being accompanied by a Cucho Hernández who is only missing the goalbut that is demonstrating better ways of combination with his teammates and equally play on his back than Bakambu or the already former Betic player Vitor Roque. All that in the attack zone.

There are more. With that of Arroyo de la Honey in the field, the midfielders are more releasednot only for subtraction work, but also when risking press higher already Filter balls by the center. To the Zagueros take a step forward not to quit so much in their own area and They dare to go further to defend. It seems that Betis flies again when Isco is present again leading the team on the pitch.

Now, immersed in the last third of the course 24-25 in LaLig With ISCO to full performance and seconded as in recent weeks, if Manuel Pellegrini’s team is able to stay in the fight for the positions Classification that will allow some season to play some Continental competitionand also if it can overcome rounds of the European tournament that allow us to dream of something big In this campaign.

In the prelist of Spain

In another order of matters, related to Isco, the Malaga is again in the plans of the Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuentefor the next meetings that Spain He will play before Netherlands -The IDA, on March 20 in Roterdam, and La Vuelta, on the 23rd in Mestalla (Valencia)-, the two matches corresponding to the Finals of the Nations League UEFA. The selection that wins this tie will be classified to the Final Four. It will be next Friday, March 14 When the Riojan coach offers the definitive list of players summoned for the double fratricidal duel of the Spanish team against the Dutch team.

It does not happen, therefore, unnoticed by the source the current level that is having again Isco in Betis, being one of the leaders of the Heliopolitan team that fights to repeat classification via league to play next season for fifth consecutive some continental competition, and that also in this final section has a special illusion by the Conference League.

Remember that if it does not become for The injury that Isco suffered in Las Palmas On the last day of last season 23-24, Luis de la Fuente would have summoned TO THE MALAGUEÑO FOR THE Eurocupwho ended up winning Spain last summer. Now the selection prize could come again.

After winning Madrid on Saturday, ISCO I replied when I was questioned for returning to the national team: «Well, I owe myself to Betis. The selection is the dream of any player. I hope to have that opportunity again after six or seven years without going. I am working to return one day, of course.