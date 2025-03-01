03/01/2025



When ISCO That fateful May 16 was injured in Las Palmas was launched towards its inclusion in the list that Luis de la Fuente was going to give eleven days later for the Eurocup. Had become the undisputed lighthouse of Betis Pellegrini, as in his best years. A resurrection that had predicted the Betic club itself with its interpretation of Jon Snow when its hiring was announced in the summer of 2023 after several months in unemployment with the discreet departure of Real Madrid and its conflictive relationship with Monchi in Sevilla. No one trusted the elite of the Malaga, who took Betis’s confidence as a challenge, saw him awarded with a renewal at the leader level and walked towards the Eurocup when Saúl Coco caused him with his kick a diaphysarian fracture in the left fibula. There his hope of returning with the National Team was turned off five years later. His place, curiously, occupied him Ayozewho took advantage of the wave to be seduced by Villarreal.

On May 20, 2024, Isco was operated, who had to see the triumph of Spain in the Eurocup on television. A place that corresponded to him although Luis de la Fuente had not yet called him for friendlies, only included in the prelists. But that summons deserved. For its level and ancestry. The data also spoke for themselves: 36 games, nine goals, seven assists … One of the most prominent signings of LaLiga 2023-24 together with Bellingham, although with a notable difference: English cost one hundred million to Madrid and Malaga arrived in Heliopolis for free.

Time passed and Isco planned to recover to start the season with Betis. The fibula was not ready and had to be intervened again in September. His return for December was raised. And the team has noticed. Fourteen games, five goals and two assists later is already Isco at the level he showed before that injury, which has served to make a decisive double against Getafe, which took the selection to the doors, which now threatens Madrid. The next fountain list for double commitment to the Netherlands In the League of Nations it will be known on March 14 and, if it continues at this level, Isco is one of the candidates to be part of it.

Since June 2019, the Honey Arroyo has not put on the shirt of Spain. With Robert Moreno still as interim. Luis Enrique returned and Luis de la Fuente passed and none had Isco in his decline in Madrid and in his bad experience in Sevilla, as well as his frustrated signing by the Berlin Union. In Betis he has deployed his virtues again. “He is a leader, it was up to him to throw the penalty and as a captain decide the game,” Pellegrini said a few days ago on the medium. There is no doubt that it is the best greeniblanco exponent. In the debate with his coexistence with the celso It has been Isco who has not moved his position, lighthouse of the team’s attack. His impact on Betis is capital and in his boots, and in those of Antony and Jesús Rodríguez, the greenish hopes of returning to Europe are deposited and from going far at the conference. Everyone assumes the challenge.









But Isco knows that his best version in Betis will be the one that opens the doors to the national team. «It is the illusion of anyone, in my case to return after a long time. In addition, the coach has summoned Jesús Navas to take him to the Eurocup, experienced players like Nacho … that shows that if you yield to the highest level, age is not a determining factor. I work every day to show that I can contribute and I hope to win that opportunity in the field, ”he said recently in brand. And he is right, Luis de la Fuente has shown that he does not look at the ID to make the calls and Isco is the same as the one who already deserved the call in May 2024, the leader of a Betis who wants to defeat Madrid and continue to make merits to return to Europe with Malaga as an absolute leader.