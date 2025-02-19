



Isco Alarcón has recovered command and handle of Betis. All Verdiblanco football passes through those feet that make the team dance to the rhythm that Malaga marks, who always has the support of that coach who understands him like no one and that he also puts himself in his hands to eat Betis towards Betis towards Europe and make fans happy also in the Conferencewhere the club has a beautiful challenge. «My dream is to win a title with Betis. The demand and ambition have to be maximum. I hope Power play money with Betiswe are going to give everything for it and hopefully we can get it, ”said number 22 in an interview with Marca, where he promotes his new boots brand.

And this Isco path in Betis It has not been simple. The player acknowledges that it is “one of the best decisions I have made in my career has been to come to Betis”, but several thorns in the form of injury. With relapse included, which makes recovery more difficult for the mental aspect. «When I find out that I have to operate again, that I have to start again from the beginning, I think It was the hardest thing because at first the expectations were that yesthat it was an important injury, but that the recovery was very easy. And in the end things did not want, as they had told me that they were going to leave, and in the end that disrupts you a little, especially mentally … things of life, ”he summarizes.

ISCO He has been able to get out of that hole even stronger than he left. It feels good. Important for the coach and the team, in addition to being for a hobby that loves it, I idolize it. “The truth is that I can’t be happier”says the Verdiblanco footballer. One of his challenges is still returning to the Spanish team, placing the example of Jesús Navas as that door that should not be closed by the DNI or the past in the national team itself. Is the other dream of ISCO. The first is to raise a title with Betis. The Conference will test it. They are on the way.