After almost three weeks of training in Valdebebas, Madrid will begin the defense of their league title against Real Sociedad (Sunday, 9pm CET). Before taking on the Donostiarras, the whites trained for the last time at the Whites’ facilities. One of the novelties was the return of Isco with the group after training in the gym on Friday. The Malaga player seems to have overcome a sprained ankle that occurred in the first days of training and now it will be Zidane’s decision if he travels to San Sebastián or decides to give him a little more rest. During the session he was seen working at the same pace as his peers. Accompanying the elders were, in addition, several homegrown players such as Marvin, Blanco, Arribas and Víctor Chust, who have been with the first team since the preseason. Probably some of them will enter the call for this league premiere.

Another novelty face it was the presence of Odegaard, who for the third day in a row worked with his colleagues. The Norwegian could return to play at the Reale Arena, this time wearing the Real Madrid shirt after having been on loan last season in the realistic team, where he was one of his key pieces for the good campaign of the San Sebastian.

For this debut against the team txuri-urdin, Zidane has the casualties of Hazard, Asensio, Militao, Lucas Vázquez and Mariano. The former is just recovering from an ankle injury, while Asensio evolves perfectly from an edema he suffered in his left knee, but neither Zidane nor the player want to risk the least: it is the knee that was operated on in August of the year last and that had him apart until last June. Militao (with a strong blow to the adductor suffered on Tuesday in the friendly that the whites played against Getafe) and Lucas Vázquez stayed in the gym, while Mariano continues his recovery process after being operated on for tonsillitis on Wednesday.