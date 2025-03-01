Two losses and only five of the last fifteen points, three penalties against any in favor from that statement against the arbitration estates and a vacuum drop in the league that complicates the road of Madrid a lot in the domestic championship. … Began winning in Villamarín with an early goal of Brahimbut ended up being traced by a great Betis to the backs of the best Isco.

Real Betis:

San Miguel; Sabaly (Ruibal, Min.80), Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo Rodríguez; Altimira (Natan, Min.90), Cardoso, Isco; Antony, Jesús Rodríguez (Chimy Ávila, Min.71) and Cucho Hernández (Bakambu, min.80).

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Alaba (Camavinga, min.60), Mendy (Fran García, min.84); Tchouaméni, Modric, Brahim (Güler, min.60); Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé (Endrick, min.75).

0-1, min.10: Brahim. 1-1, min.34: Cardoso. 2-1, min.54: ISCO (P).

Hernández Hernández (C. Canario). He admonished Isco yellow (min.81), Chimy Ávila (min.82) and Altimira (min.90) by Betis, already Brahim (min.32), Rüdiger (min.53), Alaba (min.57) and Vinícius (min.86) in Real Madrid.

The first half was started by Madrid with an good goal and ended it with a water and game thrombus of Betis, which matched Brahim’s initial goal and did not go to the rest with an advantage for one of those curtais miracles that are only seen in Fatima. And in the goal of Madrid.

They were fifteen initial minutes of clear white domain. Betis decided to give him the ball and took refuge in his own field, wrong invitation when you have so much talent. Out of nowhere, in 10, Mbappé A pass to space for Mendy’s incursion was invented. Ferland, alone before Adrián, cheated everyone, even to himself, and instead of throwing the ball back so Brahim pushed her to the network. Not even the most optimistic Real Madrid had put his grandmother’s savings to such an outcome.

To the best assistance of the career of Mendy He helped Antony’s reluctance to chase the Frenchman, who arrived in the area as Bianca Censori to the Grammy’s red carpet. This Mendy has to do nothing to the first half of the season. Good (the only yesterday) news for Madrid.

The 0-1 opened the eyes of Betis, which from the 20th minute understood that if he wanted to feed the pigs nobody was going to hold the cube. The team advanced its lines 25 meters, Isco went down to the area of ​​’5′ to ask even the snacks of the stands and the Niño Jesús Rodríguez realized that he had Lucas in front and not a hybrid from Zanetti and Thuram.

Growth that found the necessary support with the goal of the tie. In 34, a corner kick thrown by ISCO was finished absolutely just cardoso in the heart of the small area. Evil CourtoisDubitative at the exit, and bad communication between the players, without anyone covering the arrival of the Verdiblanco pivot.

Thibaut, who almost with his two meters can never allow a footballer to auction in a corner two palms of his face, was redeemed right in the last play before the break. Another corner kick and another cardoso auction, this time in the first stick and farther from the goal. His header bounced in Tchouaméni’s body and diverted the trajectory, forcing Courtois to rectify and take out a hand down to spit the ball over the crossbar. The league stop.

The water mantle loved something in the second half, but not the rhythm or intensity of Betis, which came out as he left. Football storm against a Madrid physically and emotionally surpassed. His mind was more in the Tuesday’s Champions derby than in the Villamarínand that is paid. Expensive. Very expensive.

Isco seals the bética comeback

In 54, Alaba, who was a starter for the second consecutive match in the League, went to the center of the field to chase Isco as who chases a grandmother. Easy for the Malaga, who turned and combined to find Jesús Rodríguez in the hole left by the Austrian. The canterano, while he decided if he played or attended the cucho, waited for Rudiger to get his body right in front of the German who, naively, ran over him. Penalty.

Isco scored it, to the right of Courtois, and went to celebrate it with the stands, where his partner was, Sara Sáámo, like one more fan. Kiss and joy. Neither past Madrid nor forgiveness nor repentance. He celebrated it as if it were Messi. Your dog, I don’t read. Well, I also read.

With the 2-1 and a much higher Betis, Ancelotti waved the tree before his usual pattern. In 60, Guler and Camavinga to the field, but as if Paco and Jaime had entered. HEAVING THE TURCO AND THE FRENCH. Worrying moment of both.

He had the cucho in the 80s to sentence, in a shot that stroked the right stick of Courtois. Goal situation that reached a control oriented within the area that Tchouaméni He watched as who takes a picture of Giralda. Madrid, already with Endrick and without Mbappé, or had them. Bad pint.