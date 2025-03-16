He Betis He will play this Sunday in Leganés the match of the 28th day of LaLig Villamarín. And what happens in this duel in Madrid lands can have an impact on the shock of maximum rivalry by being three of the most important players of the team warned suspension. That means that if they see a yellow in Butarque They will not be able to play against Sevilla.

Are Isco, Llorente and Bakambusince another warning as Marc Roca is not on the list of convened by injury. Both the Malaga and the International for the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been with four yellow for several weeks, while the central was admonished against Las Palmas and already adds the four of its cycle.

TO Pellegrini He has not conditioned this circumstance to date to make alignments. It happened last season with its own Isco and Ayozewho played against Valencia at risk of suspension in the second round but did not see the card and were in the derby.

Recently it could be seen at the conference, when Natanwarned, it did not cause its third yellow when before the Kaa Gent was already 0-3 in the first leg. The Brazilian continued playing and did not see the card or back with the Belgian team or in either of the two games against the Vitoria de Guimaraes.









It is true that the entity of the players who are with yellow alert in Betis is relevant, since ISCO AND DIEGO LLORENTE Not only are they indisputable headlines but are among the most prominent of the Verdiblanco team and are of the main arguments to face a clash like the derby in Villamarín, in which there is high hopes in the Betic parish that you can get a joy that resists in LaLiga in the Pellegrini stage.

Chimy Ávila and Johnny Cardoso They have already been cleaned in recent weeks and the Argentine was will be low due to accumulation of reprimands against Las Palmas and the American is lost precisely the clash in Butarque.

It should be remembered, yes, it is expected that The Celso It can be recovered from the derby as another weight player to be able to replace Isco in the event that he is sanctioned, but in Betis they want to have all its elements to win the derby at home and especially taking into account the upper capital level of Malaga.