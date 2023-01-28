Around two months of inactivity already adds up to Isco. The player did not meet Sampaoli’s expectations and, thus, the Argentine requested his departure from Seville, which was signed by the man from Malaga who arrived in summer only because of Lopetegui’s presence. To this day, who at the time was one of the best playmakers in the world of soccer, is lost waiting for a place to continue his career.
Some affirm that Isco enjoys his vacations since in his head he is continuing his career within the MLS as a free agent. However, from the German Bundelisga, the sensation and surprise team of the league wants to knock on the Spanish door and tempt him, it is about Unión Berlin, a club that went from having a fight to be relegated to dreaming of getting into European competitions.
From Germany they report that Unión Berlin has already contacted Isco’s entourage and has made it clear that they have a place on the squad for him as an emergency signing in this market closure and the club is waiting for a response from the player The team from the capital of the country is second in the Bundesliga and they dream of the title, they value the arrival of Alarcón as a plus to meet the goal and without a doubt, the Union is a much more attractive sporting challenge for the career of Francisco Alarcón Although, the salary would be well below what you can receive in the MLS.
